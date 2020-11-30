ASUS TUF Mark1 Z270 stopped booting after upgrading ram

Hello,



I had a gskill 16gb kit that I tried to upgrade to a 32gb corsair kit. Both are the same in terms of frequency 1.35v @ 3200mhz.



As soon as I put in the new kit, I cant get into bios. The DRAM Q-LED is on.



I tried putting the old Gskill ram back in and it doesn't work with that now either.



Does anyone have any troubleshooting advice?