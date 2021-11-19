Asus TUF Gaming Z690 Plus WiFi D4 Driver Problems

Just got the Asus Tuf Gaming Z690 Plus WiFi D4 paired with an i5 12600K. Clean installed Win 11 and proceeded to install drivers from Asus site. Which incidentally though they say Win 11 they aren't actually new drivers, they are Win 10. After installing chipset, mei, serial io ect. I noticed several yellow ! in device manager. All of the serial io items (which I don't know if I need to begin with) have the yellow !. The most troubling though is in unknown devices it says Raid controller. I only use one m.2 nvme drive and have the Sata drives disabled in the bios.

The only way I could get rid of the yellow ! for raid controller was to install Intel Rapid storage Driver. So if anybody knows why this Asus board needs a raid controller when none is used let me know. Also if I need Serial io. If I uninstall Serial io the yellow ! are gone. I also tried a clean install of Win 10 and it's the same issues.