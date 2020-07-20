Asus TUF Gaming VG24VQ 144HZ VA

Sold out at New Egg just plugged this sucker it I'm not sure if it's the same panel at my Samsung but love how low the stand goes like 2" from the base. The backlight isn't as blinding the white isn't as white as the Samsung but the extra settings in the menu make up for it. It has blue light reduction, vivid pixel which is like sharpening of the image, It has Shadow boost which is like black light equalizer. This is my main monitor for Gaming for now on the best part about it is the blacks are not as crushing in games where you can't see where your going in like tunnels and stuff.



As far as eyestrain goes VA is the way to go tons better than that Dell Alienware IPS Ithat monitor is scorcher lol my face would start turning red and burn srsly no joke.