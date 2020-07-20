Asus TUF Gaming VG24VQ 144HZ VA

Comixbooks
https://www.tftcentral.co.uk/reviews/budget_gaming_monitors_2020.htm#asus_tuf_gaming_vg24vq
I have two of these on order from New Egg basically bought them for the adjustable stand which my Samsung CRG5 doesn't have.
I could of bought a versa converter and saved some money but the shape of the Samsung is so weird I don't think it would work out.
I like to run my monitors low and below eye level so I don't open my eye too much the reason why I don't get along with larger screens.
With monitors and games it's more about tracking what your are doing and not what your seeing in mass and shape otherwise I would go bigger but in 2010 a 24" monitor was an ultrawide back then =)
