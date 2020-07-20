Asus TUF Gaming VG24VQ 144HZ VA

Comixbooks

Comixbooks

https://www.tftcentral.co.uk/reviews/budget_gaming_monitors_2020.htm#asus_tuf_gaming_vg24vq


I have two of these on order from New Egg basically bought them for the adjustable stand which my Samsung CRG5 doesn't have.
I could of bought a versa converter and saved some money but the shape of the Samsung is so weird I don't think it would work out.
I like to run my monitors low and below eye level so I don't open my eye too much the reason why I don't get along with larger screens.
With monitors and games it's more about tracking what your are doing and not what your seeing in mass and shape otherwise I would go bigger but in 2010 a 24" monitor was an ultrawide back then =)
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

Sold out at New Egg just plugged this sucker it I'm not sure if it's the same panel at my Samsung but love how low the stand goes like 2" from the base. The backlight isn't as blinding the white isn't as white as the Samsung but the extra settings in the menu make up for it. It has blue light reduction, vivid pixel which is like sharpening of the image, It has Shadow boost which is like black light equalizer. This is my main monitor for Gaming for now on the best part about it is the blacks are not as crushing in games where you can't see where your going in like tunnels and stuff.

As far as eyestrain goes VA is the way to go tons better than that Dell Alienware IPS Ithat monitor is scorcher lol my face would start turning red and burn srsly no joke.
 
cybereality

cybereality

I was going to get an Asus 27" Tuf Gaming, but I couldn't find any in stock at MSRP.

How much was it?
 
cybereality

cybereality

Good price.

Do you notice any ghosting? That seems to be an issue with most VA panels.

Also, what GPU do you run? What games have you tried so far?
 
