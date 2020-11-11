Asus TUF Gaming B550M-Plus question regarding M.2 sockets and PCIe sockets

I'm looking at either the Asus TUF Gaming B550M-Plus or MSI MAG B550M Mortar motherboards for my next build, but I have a question regarding having 2 m.2 drives installed. The MSI board user manual says that if you have a m.2 drive installed in the second (PCIe 3.0) socket, it disables the bottom (full-length PCIe) socket. That's not ideal for me because I will need to have an audio card installed in one of the PCIe sockets, along with a GPU in the primary PCIe socket. I don't know that with the GPU I'll be able to install the audio card in anything but the bottom socket. If that's the case then I wouldn't be able to have 2 m.2 drives installed.



I can't find any information on the Asus board though with 2 m.2 drives installed. The user manual doesn't say anything about a PCIe socket being disabled when the second m.2 socket is being used. Should I assume nothing gets disabled when both m.2 sockets are occupied? Seemed like I read that it is common for B550 chipset that using both m.2 sockets disables something.



Basically, I'm looking to have a GPU (such as RTX 3080 or 6800XT) with an audio card and 2 m.2 drives on a B550M (micro-ATX board). The 2 boards listed above are my top choices at the moment. Can I make this work?