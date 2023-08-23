Asus Tuf FX506HC, Audison SR 5.600 w/sub knob

Brokennails
Bills forcing sale. Sucks lol
Asus Tuf FX506HC 15.6” gaming laptop. Purchased from Staples this June. Great shape and has box and original content.
144hz screen
i5 11400H
32gb DDR 3200 (upgraded from stock 8gb)
512gb NVME
RTX 3050
Thunderbolt 4
$550 + shipping obo
Audison SR 5.600 5 channel amp. Really nice and sounds amazing. Really don’t want to get rid of it. Purchased new by me from authorized dealer and have receipt for both amp and dial so remainder of warranty will be good. Yes you can get a refurbished one for $400, with a 90 day warranty lol. Amp was $600 and dial $50 so close to $700 with tax.
$500 + shipping obo
