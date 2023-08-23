Asus Tuf FX506HC $500,Audison SR 5.600 w/sub dial $500, Kenwood DMX4707S $200

Brokennails

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 29, 2006
Messages
2,205
Bills forcing sale. Sucks lol

Asus Tuf FX506HC 15.6” gaming laptop. Purchased from Staples this June. Great shape and has box and original content.
144hz screen
i5 11400H
8 DDR 3200
512gb NVME
RTX 3050
Thunderbolt 4
$500 + shipping obo

Audison (high end Hertz) SR 5.600 5 channel amp. Really nice and sounds amazing. Really don’t want to get rid of it. Purchased new by me from authorized dealer and have receipt for both amp and dial so remainder of warranty will be good. Yes you can get a refurbished one for $400, with a 90 day warranty lol. Amp was $600 and dial $50 so close to $700 with tax.
$500 + shipping obo

Kenwood DMX4707S CarPlay/Android Auto stereo. Purchased new by me from Car Toys this march and have receipt. Excellent shape and have box and all content.
$200 plus shipping
 

