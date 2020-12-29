Asus TUF B550M Plus - SSD in Gen4 slot and card in PCIe 1 slot?

Building a new system, this will be my first mobo with NVME SSD slots. I think I'll be using the Asus TUF Gaming B550M Plus (haven't decided yet wifi or no wifi). After some research and watching some youtube videos, it looks like I won't be able to use the full PCIe slot at the bottom of the board since I will have an Asus TUF 3080 installed. I have a sound card I want to use, so I'd have to install it into the PCIe 1 slot (top slot). My question is, can I have a sound card installed in that slot and still have a SSD in the Gen4 M.2 slot in-line with it? Looks like it shouldn't be a problem without a heatsink for the SSD, but what about with a heatsink on the SSD? Is the PCIe 1 slot tall enough to allow a SSD with a heatsink to fit in there with a sound card (Soundblaster Z)? If so, is this a bad idea from a thermal standpoint?