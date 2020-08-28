Asus TUF B450M Gaming Plus motherboard high fan speed problem

hello everyone, have a nice day, I'm having a problem with my motherboard that I mentioned in the title. I tampered with the bios settings but could not find any solution. When I tried it on my rgb fan case, I noticed that the lights were blinking at a certain frequency. likewise, fans speed up and slow down with a certain frequency. I could not find a solution to this problem, if anyone has any suggestions, I am waiting for your comments, thanks.