ASUS TUF A16 AMD Advantage Laptop

I just picked this up from Best Buy on a back to school sale for $800. The thing is a beast, it’s got a fast 8 core AMD Rembrandt CPU, and a “Radeon 7600S” mobile GPU, which actually performs really well. I bought the computer for some cybersecurity courses I’m taking, and it has an all day battery life when I’m doing schoolwork. I stuck an extra 2TB SSD in the spare NVME slot and 2x16gb DDR5 since the stock 512gb / 16gb was a little tight for the VM work I do.
But it has a GPU and can play games too! The system came with a free Starfield Steam code, and it can play the game at high settings on an external 1440p Freesync display. I’m blown away by what a great value this laptop is.
