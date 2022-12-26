Asus TUF 6800xt

I have a like new ASUS 6800xt Tuf GPU. I traded it here with someone and it works great. I was trying to stick it in an HP Omen but didn't realize it was too big for that case lmao. So I ended up just getting something smaller to fit in my Son's PC. I didn't want rip apart the whole PC for this card. So I am selling it not even used other than testing it out. I will ship it early next week dependind on when sold.



Price $450 shipped paypal F&F or Zelle. I prefer zelle and have done that many times here. You can check out my heat in signature.