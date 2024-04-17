Asus Tuf 4090 - Square graphical artifacts in certain games

Hey guys! Finally got my 4090 installed and wow, what an upgrade from my old 3070!! Anyways, everything seems stable and runs great except for one game I've tried - Control. It doesn't matter if I have raytracing enabled or disabled, or have high or low settings, as soon as I enable DLSS or MSAA in this game I get these weird squares that float over my screen image. I would normally think these are artifacts, but everything other raytraced game (Cyberpunk, F1 2023, Diablo 4) all fun fine and artifact free. I also did a 10 minute Furmark test with the artifact scanner and there was no signs of issues. Could this be a game or driver related issue rather than a hardware one? I have even tried running the game in 640x480 at low details and I still get the weird cubes at those settings in which the GPU is only utilized about 5%. For reference, I am running the GamePass version of Control, on Windows 10 using the latest 552.22 drivers. Disabling MSAA or DLSS, I am able to run Control with everything maxed and all raytracing features enabled at just over 100 FPS with near 100% GPU load with no artifacts which leads me to believe it may be a software AA issue rather than a hardware one. Please put my mind at ease and tell me my card isn't pooched! Does anyone else have the Gamepass verion to test on their system?
 

Your card is fine. It's obvious the issue is software based since it's just Control that exhibits this behavior.
 
I
Your card is fine. It's obvious the issue is software based since it's just Control that exhibits this behavior.
I just read through the Steam forums, and it seams that others are having visual glitches with MSAA or DLSS enabled when running DX12. The Gamepass option doesn't give an option which render to use, but maybe it defaults to DX12? Anyways, I'm not going to worry too much as it seems like others are having a number of problems with visuals glitches with the Ultimate edition.

https://steamcommunity.com/app/8707...049513782745323&include_deleted=1&q=artifacts
 
look in the apps list for repair in the advanced options. or just dont uses those, dont really need them.
I tried installing the Epic Store version I owned as well, and it has the same issues. Strangely, if you run the game in DX11, the artifacts show as white boxes. Same thing, runs fine with MSAA or DLSS off, but glitches with these features enabled. As everything else seems to be running great, I'm going to right it off as a driver or software glitch. I saw that several users were having visually identical artifacts with Flight Simulator using the 500 series Nvidia drivers, and the fix for that was to revert to an earlier driver or use Inspector to disable TILED_CACHE for the application. There's a whole thread about the issue here. I'm going to just keep an eye for any artifacts appearing in other apps, otherwise I'm not going to lose much sleep about it. Thanks for all of your help!

https://forums.flightsimulator.com/t/strange-artifacts-post-su5/426969/94
 
;)
Reading this thread makes me glad that I didn't update my drivers for my 4070S, since I decided to replay Control because I upgraded to the Ultimate Edition a long time ago.
On 551.61 and have none of that weird shit going on @ 4K DLSS w/max settings & RT.
 
Just an update: I was replaying Red Dead Redemption 2 and found I have the same dithered / checkered squares that float over the display regardless of graphics settings. :( Things I have tried: Reverting back to the earlier 530 series drivers, under-volting my 4090, installing the Asus GPU Tweak app and reducing the GPU and memory clock speeds as low as they will go. Doing all these things these floating squares still persist in Control and Red Dead Redemption 2. Any other things I should check? It's weird as other games like Cyberpunk maxed out in Raytrace Overdrive work flawlessly. My PC is also stable, and shows no sign of artifacting with the Furmark stress test. Below is a video of the artifacts in action. You can see them on the darker shore area above the water on the left side of the video.

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/7a6c...7.01.mp4?rlkey=8w2anps2vpdqsa3u29bzkry56&dl=0
 
looks like you did everything but lower settings....
I did try lowering the in game settings in RDR2, and even at the low preset the artifacts persist. In Control, it is quite strange as I can run 4k with everything maxed out artifact free until I enable AA or DLSS which cause the square artifacts to appear again. In Control, running the lowest preset with any AA or DLSS shows the artifacts too.
 
loafer87gt said:
I did try lowering the in game settings in RDR2, and even at the low preset the artifacts persist. In Control, it is quite strange as I can run 4k with everything maxed out artifact free until I enable AA or DLSS which cause the square artifacts to appear again.
its not artifacts from the gpu its one of the settings. i had it but havent touch rdr is over a year so cant remember exactly which it was. turn off any frame gen, or occlusion, maybe even the aa settings will do it.
 
loafer87gt said:
I did try lowering the in game settings in RDR2, and even at the low preset the artifacts persist. In Control, it is quite strange as I can run 4k with everything maxed out artifact free until I enable AA or DLSS which cause the square artifacts to appear again. In Control, running the lowest preset with any AA or DLSS shows the artifacts too.
I've been playing Control for about a week now DX12 (Steam Ultimate Edition) @ 4K with AA and DLSS and haven't seen any of the issues that you are describing.
Have you tried uninstalling your drivers using DDU?
 
its not artifacts from the gpu its one of the settings. i had it but havent touch rdr is over a year so cant remember exactly which it was. turn off any frame gen, or occlusion, maybe even the aa settings will do it.
While looking for possible fixes or others with the same problem, it seems that some people running the "render resolution" setting at anything other than 100% saw similar artifacts. Things I have tried in game, enabling and disabling DLSS, AMD Fidelity, TSAA, MSAA, FXAA, and the artifacts show with all of the AA options on or off. One thing that is interesting that enabling TSAA blurs the artifacts to the point they are barely noticeable. I have also tried both Vulkan and DX12 and the issue is there with both. I think my next step is to try a different Display Port cable and also try HDMI to remove the possible of a monitor signal issue from the trouble shooting equation. If that doesn't fix I might call my local computer shop and see if they have another 4090 they can try installing to see if the issue persists with it. If it does, at least I know it's not a problem with the card itself. These little issues can be so frustrating for someone borderline OCD when it comes to the machine running without issues. lol
 
loafer87gt said:
While looking for possible fixes or others with the same problem, it seems that some people running the "render resolution" setting at anything other than 100% saw similar artifacts. Things I have tried in game, enabling and disabling DLSS, AMD Fidelity, TSAA, MSAA, FXAA, and the artifacts show with all of the AA options on or off. One thing that is interesting that enabling TSAA blurs the artifacts to the point they are barely noticeable. I have also tried both Vulkan and DX12 and the issue is there with both. I think my next step is to try a different Display Port cable and also try HDMI to remove the possible of a monitor signal issue from the trouble shooting equation. If that doesn't fix I might call my local computer shop and see if they have another 4090 they can try installing to see if the issue persists with it. If it does, at least I know it's not a problem with the card itself. These little issues can be so frustrating for someone borderline OCD when it comes to the machine running without issues. lol
I've seen weird issues with cheap HDMI cables and DVI to HDMI converters, but they were usually rolling horizontal lines and snowy static, not the squares that you are describing.
But cables "on their way out" can do some weird things. Couldn't hurt to switch them out if you have more.
 
Ran DDU and did a clean of all past Nvidia related software, and the problem still persists. :(
 
The only bios update for this particular card is a fix to enable ECC which users say is needed for pro apps.
 
Is the cpu listed in the sig specs correct?
No, I had forgotten about my sig and that was very outdated. Have since changed. I also just tried a different displayport cable and the HDMI input and the problem persists with both. I also tried disabling G-sync and set a fixed refresh rate of 60Hz and this did not help things either. I did find this thread in the Nvidia forums where users are seeing the same checkered boxes within Chrome and Steam, and a Microsoft rep said that they are aware of this caching issue and will be issuing a fix for Windows 11. They did not comment about releasing a fix for Windows 10, however. Reading through the thread this seems to affecting mainly Chromium based apps though, and not games.

https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforc...-having-problems-with-black-span-classhighli/

https://issuetracker.google.com/issues/40281472#comment64

I also just bought the full version of 3D Mark Advanced, and ran through all the ray tracing stress tests with no artifacting in any of them. I also tried UniEngine Heaven at max settings and it runs artifact free as well. I just purchased Alan Wake 2 to play this weekend, and am interested to see if it runs OK or suffers from similar glitches as RDR2 and Control. So far out of the dozens of games and applications I use, these are the only two I've noticed these damn checkered squares with. I checked with my local computer shop (yes, my city is small and we only have one! Haha) to see if by odd chance they had another 4090 in their parts bench to swap in and see if it has similar problems, but unfortunately they don't. After reading through the horror stories of dealing with Asus' RMA department I really hope I don't have to send the card back. One thing to note is that I had none of these issues with my previous 3070 card, which is leading me to believe it might be hardware related. I appreciate all of your help in troubleshooting this! Thanks!
 
Spent the last three hours playing Alan Wake 2 at 4k with everything maxed out including full raytracing and frame gen. Consistent 100+ FPS and zero artifacts. Just so strange that I'm having issues with those two games. I'm sure that if I did RMA my card, ASUS would likely use one of the aforementioned stress tests that I've tried and have it show everything is fine.
 
RESOLVED! I went back to RDR2 this evening and turned off every graphics setting one by one as Pendragon had suggested. I didn't realize that some required restarting the game. Anyways, if anyone else ever runs into this problem, running Parallax Mapping at Ultra setting causes the issue! As soon as this is lowered to high, the checkered boxes go away. I am now running every setting maxed out save for the Parallax, and good lord is this a beautiful game at 4k! So it seems my card is OK after all. After doing some Googling, it seems it is known bug that Parallax on Ultra setting causes artifacts like I had described in game.

https://www.reddit.com/r/PCRedDead/comments/fbe0do/rdr2_bugs_and_problems/
 
So the saga continues! I have noticed the square artifacts popping up in the RoboCop game I recently bought, as well as on the Gamepass version of Little Kitty Big City. Please see details below:


I purchased a second hand Asus 4090 Tuff about two months ago and the card has been working great save for a handful of games in which I am noticing strange checkered / dithered square artifacts that stay stationary on the screen. In some games like Control, these seem to even have ambient occlusion applied to them as you can see in the areas circled in red on the screenshot linked below. The games I have experienced this with so far are Control with any sort of MSAA or DLSS enabled, Robocop: Rogue City regardless of graphics settings, and Little Kitty Big City regardless of graphics settings. I should mention that the I have done extensive stress testing of the card using Firestrike, Furmark, UniEngine Heaven, and the eVGA artifact scanner and none of these show any signs of graphics glitches or stability issues. My system specs are below, none of the components are overclocked or running out of spec.

Gigabyte Aorus Master X570 motherboard with REBAR enabled
Ryzen 3950X CPU
Asus TUFF 4090
64GB Crucial Ballistix memory
Corsair RM1000X powersupply with Corsair12VHPWR Cable
Gigabyte Aorus Fi27Q-P monitor
Windows 10
Nvidia 556.12 drivers

Things I have tried:

-Installing older drivers going back to 4090 release drivers
-trying different display port cable and different GPU output port
-tried HDMI cable
-disabled G-Sync within Windows and on monitor
-have ran DDU to do a clean install of video drivers
-stress testing using programs listed above
-ran Memtest to ensure no memory issues
-disabling shader cache within Nvidia drivers
-Ensuring that I don't have any overlay software active that may be interfering with the programs

So far I have not ran into any issues stability wise, and the card draws about 425-450 watts under full load with temperatures never climbing above 70 degress. Demanding titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Alan Wake 2, Hellblade 2, and Red Dead Redemption 2 all run find maxed out with without any sort of stability or graphical artifacts. There are just these handful of programs I am noticing these weird square artifacts with. Prior to installing my 4090 card, I had a 3070 and did not notice these glitches with any of the aforementioned programs. I am just wondering if anyone else has experienced this sort of issue, or if anyone has any other ideas of things to look at in regards to a possible fix. I just want to make sure my GPU isn't failing. The strange thing is, none of these games I am having issues with really push the GPU with the exception of Control which loads the card up to 99%. I've attached a couple of videos of the problem I am seeing below. Any help would be much appreciated, thanks!

Little Kitty Big City (look at square artifacts around cat)

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/2zn2...itty.mp4?rlkey=jla74t7kenpppdq937wm1ez4b&dl=0

Robocop (square artifacts on certain textures)

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/clo3...oCop.mp4?rlkey=jz36wvhc40mnazuomjz9gp31a&dl=0

Control (Square artifacts on certain objects if MSAA or DLSS enabled)

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/ow7g...trol.jpg?rlkey=8owof7jclwuhre4kltvrrq7g3&dl=0
 
