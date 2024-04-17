Asus Tuf 4090 - Square graphical artifacts in certain games

So the saga continues! I have noticed the square artifacts popping up in the RoboCop game I recently bought, as well as on the Gamepass version of Little Kitty Big City. Please see details below:I purchased a second hand Asus 4090 Tuff about two months ago and the card has been working great save for a handful of games in which I am noticing strange checkered / dithered square artifacts that stay stationary on the screen. In some games like Control, these seem to even have ambient occlusion applied to them as you can see in the areas circled in red on the screenshot linked below. The games I have experienced this with so far are Control with any sort of MSAA or DLSS enabled, Robocop: Rogue City regardless of graphics settings, and Little Kitty Big City regardless of graphics settings. I should mention that the I have done extensive stress testing of the card using Firestrike, Furmark, UniEngine Heaven, and the eVGA artifact scanner and none of these show any signs of graphics glitches or stability issues. My system specs are below, none of the components are overclocked or running out of spec.Gigabyte Aorus Master X570 motherboard with REBAR enabledRyzen 3950X CPUAsus TUFF 409064GB Crucial Ballistix memoryCorsair RM1000X powersupply with Corsair12VHPWR CableGigabyte Aorus Fi27Q-P monitorWindows 10Nvidia 556.12 driversThings I have tried:-Installing older drivers going back to 4090 release drivers-trying different display port cable and different GPU output port-tried HDMI cable-disabled G-Sync within Windows and on monitor-have ran DDU to do a clean install of video drivers-stress testing using programs listed above-ran Memtest to ensure no memory issues-disabling shader cache within Nvidia drivers-Ensuring that I don't have any overlay software active that may be interfering with the programsSo far I have not ran into any issues stability wise, and the card draws about 425-450 watts under full load with temperatures never climbing above 70 degress. Demanding titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Alan Wake 2, Hellblade 2, and Red Dead Redemption 2 all run find maxed out with without any sort of stability or graphical artifacts. There are just these handful of programs I am noticing these weird square artifacts with. Prior to installing my 4090 card, I had a 3070 and did not notice these glitches with any of the aforementioned programs. I am just wondering if anyone else has experienced this sort of issue, or if anyone has any other ideas of things to look at in regards to a possible fix. I just want to make sure my GPU isn't failing. The strange thing is, none of these games I am having issues with really push the GPU with the exception of Control which loads the card up to 99%. I've attached a couple of videos of the problem I am seeing below. Any help would be much appreciated, thanks!Little Kitty Big City (look at square artifacts around cat)Robocop (square artifacts on certain textures)Control (Square artifacts on certain objects if MSAA or DLSS enabled)