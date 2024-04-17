Asus Tuf 4090 - Square graphical artifacts in certain games

loafer87gt
Feb 2, 2005
488
Hey guys! Finally got my 4090 installed and wow, what an upgrade from my old 3070!! Anyways, everything seems stable and runs great except for one game I've tried - Control. It doesn't matter if I have raytracing enabled or disabled, or have high or low settings, as soon as I enable DLSS or MSAA in this game I get these weird squares that float over my screen image. I would normally think these are artifacts, but everything other raytraced game (Cyberpunk, F1 2023, Diablo 4) all fun fine and artifact free. I also did a 10 minute Furmark test with the artifact scanner and there was no signs of issues. Could this be a game or driver related issue rather than a hardware one? I have even tried running the game in 640x480 at low details and I still get the weird cubes at those settings in which the GPU is only utilized about 5%. For reference, I am running the GamePass version of Control, on Windows 10 using the latest 552.22 drivers. Disabling MSAA or DLSS, I am able to run Control with everything maxed and all raytracing features enabled at just over 100 FPS with near 100% GPU load with no artifacts which leads me to believe it may be a software AA issue rather than a hardware one. Please put my mind at ease and tell me my card isn't pooched! Does anyone else have the Gamepass verion to test on their system?
