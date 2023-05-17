ASUS today announced that TWS, Taiwan's leading AI company, showcased its Formosa Foundation Model at AIHPCcon Taiwan AI Supercomputing Conference

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 9,389
Interesting, “TWS Showcases Enterprise-level Large-scale Traditional Chinese Language Models at the AIHPCcon Taiwan AI Supercomputing Conference”
“ASUS, with its top-tier AI supercomputing team and investment in TWS, will be a key player in making this goal a reality. TWS is currently the only commercial company offering AI supercomputing services in Asia and is actively constructing computational power, building platforms, and connecting partners to co-create the new AI 2.0 ecosystem.
AI Foundry Service
In addition to its Formosa Foundation Model, which is on par with GPT-3.5, TWS has also introduced a comprehensive enterprise-level AI Foundry Service (AFS). This service integrates AIHPC computing power with a no-code pre-trained model. These solutions facilitate the quick deployment of AI supercomputing, easy model optimization, and flexible model deployment through the AFS series.
The AFS includes the AFS Platform, AFS Shuttle, AFS Appliance, and AFS Cloud. Within this framework, TWS provides optimized AI models that are reliable, energy-efficient, and easily migratable, delivering seamless movement and adjustment of AI workloads between public and private clouds, and allowing enterprises to swiftly to capture the trends and opportunities in AI 2.0 business.
Cutting-edge digital technologies showcased at AIHPCcon
The 2023 AIHPCcon event invited numerous startups and AI 2.0 partners to showcase their AI intelligence applications, the latest industry developments, and solutions in precision medicine, digital twin, smart manufacturing, intelligent transportation, and intelligent commerce.
Together, they explored how to utilize cutting-edge digital technologies and computing power to meet the AI scenarios and applications demanded by various industries, aiming to create a new ecosystem for AI 2.0 applications through an open platform.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/308719/...-aihpccon-taiwan-ai-supercomputing-conference
