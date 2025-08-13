  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
ASUS Teases ROG MATRIX GeForce RTX 5090: Ultimate Enthusiast

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,137
"If you recall, the previous ASUS GeForce RTX 4090 ROG MATRIX GPU featured an AIO attached to the card for ultimate overclocking performance. This new teaser suggests that the card will likely be an air-cooled variant, featuring design elements unlike any RTX 50-series card we have seen. Given that this is ASUS's top SKU, it is also likely that ASUS binned the chips used in production to maximize overclocking performance. Don't expect it to come cheap—this is definitely an enthusiast-grade SKU."

1755118944718.png

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/339893/asus-teases-rog-matrix-geforce-rtx-5090-ultimate-enthusiast-sku
 
