"If you recall, the previous ASUS GeForce RTX 4090 ROG MATRIX GPU featured an AIO attached to the card for ultimate overclocking performance. This new teaser suggests that the card will likely be an air-cooled variant, featuring design elements unlike any RTX 50-series card we have seen. Given that this is ASUS's top SKU, it is also likely that ASUS binned the chips used in production to maximize overclocking performance. Don't expect it to come cheap—this is definitely an enthusiast-grade SKU."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/339893/asus-teases-rog-matrix-geforce-rtx-5090-ultimate-enthusiast-sku
