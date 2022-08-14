Asus Strix x570i only post with 1 stick of ram

Hi I have been trying to troubleshoot this for weeks. For some reason my mobo only boot up with 1 stick of ram and its only on the slot closest to the CPU. I am getting a solid amber light error which means its Dram related.



Pc parts

Amd 5600x

Asus strix 570i

Corsair LPX 16gb 3200ram

EVGA 750GM

Samsung 950pro 500gb Nvme

Gigabyte Aorus 3080ti

Noctua NH-U9S



Things I tried:

- Took out mobo from case and test to see if there was any short.

- Tried booting it without a cooler

- Tried both sticks of rams and they both will only boot on that one ddr slot on the mobo. Also tried another set and still the same issue.

- Even ordered the same CPU and same mobo on Amazon to test and I am still getting the same issues. So I am stumped.



I checked for bent cpu pins and there was none. Any help would be appreciated otherwise I may just have to live with using just 1 stick of ram.