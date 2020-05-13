Asus Strix X570i & Kraken X52/62 Issues

Hey All,



I'm putting together a new itx rig with a 3900x & Asus x570i itx. I've tried both a Kraken X52 & X62 and have had the same result of the fans and pump not running. I've triple checked connections and ensured I had the pump hooked up to the AIO header on the mobo and fans added to the splitter. I'm out of ideas at this point.



Has anyone else encountered this issue?