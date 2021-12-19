Asus Strix RX 570 8GB Repair, mosfet Help

SpiderSpore
n00b
- Joined
- Nov 4, 2010
- Messages
- 4
im trying to repair an asus srtix rx 570, i found a short on 12v line it was a bad mosfet
i cant find any data sheet about the QN3014 mosfet that it uses, and i cant find anywhere that sells it
can anyone help me with an alternative mosfet that i can use, as i dont know that much about mosfets
im just trying to repair things as a hobby and i have only fixed a few graphics cards so far
i cant find any data sheet about the QN3014 mosfet that it uses, and i cant find anywhere that sells it
can anyone help me with an alternative mosfet that i can use, as i dont know that much about mosfets
im just trying to repair things as a hobby and i have only fixed a few graphics cards so far