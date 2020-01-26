ASUS Strix GTX1080 OC/PC Red Devil Vega 64/Outerworlds

C

crazycuz20

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 3, 2017
Messages
133
Asus Strix 1080 OC. $320 shipped. Hardly used and never OCed over factory OC. Was used in my secondary system so it wasn’t driven hard or often.
PowerColor Red Devil Vega 64. $320 shipped
Outerworlds game code for the Epic game store. $20

Pictures available on request.

heat under crazycuz2k
EBay under crazycuz
 
