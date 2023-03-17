Asus Strix 4090 OC New

N

NKD

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Aug 26, 2007
Messages
9,486
So this is for Strix lovers who want to save some cash on Asus 4090 Strix OC New.

I will have it ready next week. Ofcourse you don’t have to pay until I have it ready for pick up from BB. Scheduled for Wednesday so far. Consider it word of mouth to lock in the verbal agreement.

I’ll do 1950 shipped PayPal f&f or Zelle I am thinking it’s better than paying 2200+ with tax.

If not takers I’ll just cancel. So no hard feelings. But figured I would test to see anyone wanting to save cash on Strix lol.

Cheers as always.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top