ASUS Strix 3090 repair

thecirclebroke
n00b
- Joined
- Aug 17, 2021
- Messages
- 1
My friend fat fingered his screwdriver and knocked off a few SMDs on his BRAND NEW Strix 3090 (https://imgbox.com/jaW6O9Sm)
I tried my best to measure what is missing
SOT dim - SOT323?
Width (A) - 1.98mm
Height (B) - 1.0mm
G - 1.3mm
L - 0.65mm
SOT near it - SOT323?
Width (A) - 1.901mm
Height (B) - 0.982mm
G - 1.322mm
L - 0.6mm
Black resistors? 0402 I Think, maybe 10nF
Width - 1.0mm
Height - 0.47mm
I am ok at soldering and would like to help repair it by soldering on similar components. However my knowledge is a little low in the area of SOTs and 0402 resistors?
Does anyone know what SMDs I should purchase to solder back on?
Thanks
