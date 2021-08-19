ASUS Strix 3090 damage

My friend fat fingered his screwdriver and knocked off a few SMDs on his BRAND NEW Strix 3090I tried my best to measure what is missingSOT dim - SOT323?Width (A) - 1.98mmHeight (B) - 1.0mmG - 1.3mmL - 0.65mmSOT near it - SOT323?Width (A) - 1.901mmHeight (B) - 0.982mmG - 1.322mmL - 0.6mmBlack resistors? 0402 I Think, maybe 10nFWidth - 1.0mmHeight - 0.47mmI am ok at soldering and would like to help repair it by soldering on similar components. However my knowledge is a little low in the area of SOTs and 0402 resistors?Does anyone know what SMDs I should purchase to solder back on?Thanks