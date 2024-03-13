Asus Strix 1080 ti - fans not working

Thanks so much for the replies everyone, I really appreciate itI took the advice of some of your replies and here is what I did so far:Firstly I installed GPU tweak (to try boot fans manually) but it didn't work, as the fans still did not spin.Then I tried to reflow some dull looking soldier points on the board (around the 6 pin fan connector) but it didn't make any difference at all.Then I attached a separate fan to one of the two GPU "4 pin headers" (this card has 2 along with the 6 pin). I then booted a game and noticed that the fan did spin, but it just seemed to be not very powerful. It stopped after the card got lower than around 50'c.The actual original 3x GPU fans have a strange 6 pin connector (see pictures) is there any way at all to connect this to a normal 4 pin header (Via an adapter or something?) Or even a separate motherboard connection.Also I can post an image on gpu-z if that would show anything useful with voltages or info?It looks more and more likely that something on the board to control the fans has gone kaput. I can try remove with hot air the PWM chip (if someone can tell me the part and where is located?) Then install a new one, if that could indeed be the culprit?Thanks very much for everyone that responded so far, appreciate itHere is the connector on the x3 gpu shroud fans