ASUS Snapdragon X Elite Notebook Leaked

"ASUS has paired the SoC with 32 GB of LPDDR5X memory of an unknown clock speed, although Qualcomm officially supports speed of up to 8,448 MT/s in a to PC users unusual configuration of eight channels at 16-bit wide, for a bandwidth of up to 135 GB/s. For comparison, Intel's latest Core Ultra processors max out at LPDDR5X 7,467 MT/s and up to 120 GB/s memory bandwidth. Other features include a 1 TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, a glossy 15.6-inch 2,880 x 1,620 resolution, 120 Hz OLED display with 600 nits peak brightness and a 70 WHr battery. It's unclear what connectivity options will be on offer, but judging by the screenshot below, we can at least expect an HDMI out as well as a pair of USB Type-C ports, a micro SD card slot and a headphone jack. As far as pricing goes, Roland Quandt is suggesting a €1,500 base price on X/Twitter, but we'll have to wait for the official launch to find out what these Arm based laptops will retail for. ASUS Vietnam has already removed the page from its website."

1715898621018.png

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/322520/asus-leaks-its-own-snapdragon-x-elite-notebook
 
DukenukemX said:
€600-€800 for this kind of device.
OLED 120hz 3K monitors with the Asus name will tend to be at least somewhat expensive, if that what the base model come with.... sound like spending a lot of money for a Intel Adreno GPU device, not that I know what that is.
 
LukeTbk said:
OLED 120hz 3K monitors with the Asus name will tend to be at least somewhat expensive, if that what the base model come with.... sound like spending a lot of money for a Intel Adreno GPU device, not that I know what that is.
I think its the same GPU used in the Asus ROG Phone
 
