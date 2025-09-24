  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
ASUS SFF-Ready Prime GeForce RTX™ 5070 Ti 16GB GDDR7 Graphics Card $675 after 10% cash back with Amazon Prime Visa card

Stolen from another forum title and all! :D

ASUS The SFF-Ready Prime GeForce RTX™ 5070 Ti 16GB GDDR7 Graphics Card (PCIe® 5.0, 16GB GDDR7, HDMI®/DP 2.1, 2.5-Slot, Axial-tech Fans, Dual BIOS)

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0DS6WFRBP?th=1

I don't know anything about this card so do your research like what type of power supply you need, GPU's connector types, etc.

$749 - 10% ($75) = $675 + tax.

Enjoy!
 
