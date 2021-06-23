ASUS RX 570 Strix 4Gb Repair

Had a little bit of an incident when attempting to remove a stand off that was stuck to the screw on the board during a clean up job. With the slip of a hand I knocked off a small smd component near the Y5 looking freq chip. Two questions:

1. Anybody have a clue what it was?
2. Are there any sections of the board (like an unused DVI connection circuit or something) I can pull to replace it?

Curious to know if its possible before attempting to overspend on a parts purchase from ebay.
Thanks.
asus-strix-rx-570-custompcreview-13.jpg
 
