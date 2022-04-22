ASUS RTX 3080 TUF 10GB LHR - unpleasant RMA experience.

Hi folks.Just wanna warn some people who are going to choose ASUS GPU's in the future.To be clear, GPU is overheating, in games like CyberPunk, Red Dead Redemption 2 i seen resoults just like in picture under.After changing case, around 10 different fans placement i can only say its the GPU fault, not the case. So i decided to RMA it. I live in Poland, here, road to RMA looks like that - you send RMA to shop, where you bought the product, they test it, and send further to (in this example) ASUS.So shop stated they made 2 DAYS FURMARK and detected no issue. So they sended it to ASUS, today, after 2 weeks, 1 and only buyer leaved (GPU is already set to sell) i got reply from shop, that they got reply from ASUS - THEY DETECT NO PROBLEM.So, just to be clear, 112 degree on memory, in almost open case is normal?BTW i described that GPU have 1 termopad without contact to heatsink, they found no issue.Now GPU is going back to shop, then it will get back to me. I have 2 ways only now - spend more money (as the GPU wasnt expensive at all!) and fix termopads, or undervolt it.Future games for sure gonna require more from GPU, if 2018 and 2020 titles are wasting that card, guess what it gonna be with Stalker 2 or GTA 6. I'm really dissapointed that such expensive GPU is done so poor. If manfucaturer have so loose client support, i will definetly not gonna their product again. Thats first time for graphics cards in my historyeven MSI did the job done after 2nd RMA, but they even replaced GTX 1080 to 1080Ti - thats a big reward for troubles with service.