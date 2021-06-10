asus RS926-E7/RS8 server does not post or show post code with more than 1 cpu

with one cpu the post code starts immediately with more than cpu, it flashs a red light on the mobo for a split second then, spins fans up with nothing at all. SO i figured i had the ram wrong or the wrong cpu in the wrong socket. posts fine with cpu in socket 1 but, once i add an exact matching intel xeon to socket 2 i get zilch minus that quick redflash.



no jumpers to change, nothing in the manual other than install in correct sockets and ram slots. each cpu works in first socket and posts.