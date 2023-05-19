Asus router outage issues.

FYI, for Asus router users, if you've had net connection problems the last few days they should be fixed now. TLDR, Asus pushed out a bad security file causing a memory leak leading to the router to cut off the internet connection.
News article:
https://arstechnica.com/information...used-mass-router-outage-worldwide-for-2-days/
“On the 16th, Asus pushed a corrupted definition file for ASD, a built-in security daemon present in a wide range of their routers,” one person wrote. “As routers automatically updated and fetched the corrupted definition file, they started running out of filesystem space and memory and crashing.”
SNB forum talk thread about it:
https://www.snbforums.com/threads/r...mory-leak-leads-to-lockup-every-10mins.85018/
