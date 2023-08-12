ASUS ROUTER ISSUES

P

p05ta1

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 19, 2001
Messages
410
My older wifi asus rtax86s sees all my cables as sub cat5e.
I went from cat 6 to cat 6a through main house and still shows that.
spectrum upgraded me to 300 megs only way to get that to pc is cat 7 direct connect to router.
So any thing i connect is stuck at 97megs.

Thinking of trying out a

ASUS RT-AX55 to swap out for old.​


But if I run wifi to wifi 6 my speeds are 200megs.
anyone else have issues with latest firmware?
 
