ASUS Rolls Out NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 Rack Solution

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 14,052
"Comprehensive infrastructure design
To meet the power, thermal, and scalability requirements of modern data centers, the system features a comprehensive infrastructure design that integrates liquid cooling, balanced storage architecture, and modular network topology. Within a 48U NVIDIA MGX compliant rack, it incorporates nine NVIDIA NVLink switch trays and 18 compute trays, supported by manifold-based cooling for predictable performance, streamlined serviceability, and long-term sustainability.
Complementing this architecture, ASUS storage solutions offer flexible configurations to meet diverse workload requirements—from all-flash hot-tier storage for AI and HPC, to hybrid and unified systems for enterprise data management, backup, and scalability. This adaptability allows customers to build balanced infrastructures optimized for performance, efficiency, and evolving operational needs.
Streamlined infrastructure orchestration through ACC and AIDC
As part of the ASUS AI POD, the XA-GB721-E2 leverages the ASUS Control Center (ACC) and the ASUS Infrastructure Deployment Center (AIDC) to provide a turnkey rack-scale deployment and management solution. These platforms support zero-touch onboarding, centralized orchestration, and accelerated rollout—bringing full systems online in as little as 30 minutes. By combining automation with lifecycle management, ASUS enables customers to move rapidly from installation to production-scale computing with assurance and efficiency.
Professional services with customer-first precision
Deploying large-scale infrastructure involves challenges in validation, integration, and optimization—from sustaining storage pipelines and designing efficient liquid-cooling systems to configuring reliable network topologies. To meet these needs, ASUS offers Professional Services that span the entire lifecycle, working closely with customers to adapt designs and optimize every layer. With a customer-first approach, ASUS delivers precise, attentive support that enables organizations to scale computing environments sustainably while maintaining peak efficiency and long-term reliability."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342421/asus-rolls-out-nvidia-gb300-nvl72-rack-solution