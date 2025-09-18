  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
ASUS - ROG Zephyrus G14 1400 shipped

ASUS - ROG Zephyrus G14 14" OLED 3K 120Hz Gaming Laptop - AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS - 32GB LPDDR5X - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070

Upgraded to 2tb NVME drive. In excellent condition - Have not found a game it cannot play. Will be reset to factory settings before being shipped. Have all materials - box, etc.

Shipped to lower 48 states - sorry AK and HI - you cost extra!
 
