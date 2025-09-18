ASUS - ROG Zephyrus G14 1400 shipped

ASUS - ROG Zephyrus G14 14" OLED 3K 120Hz Gaming Laptop - AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS - 32GB LPDDR5X - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070
Upgraded to 2tb NVME drive. In excellent condition - Have not found a game it cannot play. Will be reset to factory settings before being shipped. Have all materials - box, etc.
Shipped to lower 48 states - sorry AK and HI - you cost extra!
Upgraded to 2tb NVME drive. In excellent condition - Have not found a game it cannot play. Will be reset to factory settings before being shipped. Have all materials - box, etc.
Shipped to lower 48 states - sorry AK and HI - you cost extra!