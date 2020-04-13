erek
Previously we saw the Non-Alpha review by Anandtech. This is the Alpha though.
"Yet if we’re only to consider the $850 motherboards as a separate class, the Gigabyte TRX40 Aorus Xtreme is a potentially better solution for traditional power users, while the ROG Zenith II Extreme Alpha appears a better solution for extreme overclockers.
Indeed, Asus’s overclocking functions were far easier to use and more consistent for us, and the increased power output available from this new Alpha variation gives it an edge. Having said that, a board with both sets of enhancements might have been perfect -- as long as it didn't cost twice as much."
https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/asus-rog-zenith-ii-extreme-alpha-review-more-overkill/3
