Asus ROG Xbox Ally X Review

"Even without the Full Screen Experience, the Xbox Ally X is a powerful little handheld, delivering 42 fps in Cyberpunk 2077 and 76 fps in Forza Horizon 5 – both at high settings, without ray tracing and with upscaling set to ‘Quality.’ That’s already good performance, but when I tested those games in the Full Screen Experience, performance improved to 44 fps and 77 fps, respectively. That’s not a huge bump, by any means, but in the case of Cyberpunk 2077, that’s a 5% boost to performance by just booting into the Xbox app.
However, that performance difference seemed limited to actual games. In 3DMark, whether I benched it in the FSE or in Desktop Mode, I saw basically no difference. For instance, in the Steel Nomad test, I got 606 points while in the FSE, and 603 points outside of it – that’s within the margin of error.
What’s more impressive, though, is how it compares to the Lenovo Legion Go 2, which uses essentially the same chip. In 3DMark, the Xbox Ally X is between 3-6% faster, with the biggest difference in the Night Raid test, where Asus’ handheld gets 33,793 points to Lenovo’s 31,685. Admittedly, the smallest difference was in the most demanding test, Steel Nomad, where the Ally X only beat the Legion Go 2 by 3%. But that’s still a huge win, considering the Legion Go 2 with the Z2 Extreme is $350 more expensive.
When it comes to actual games, though, it was always going to lean in Asus’ favor just by virtue of it having a lower resolution display – even if it’s a small difference (1080p on the Xbox Ally X vs 1200p on the Legion Go 2). But in Forza Horizon 5, the Lenovo Legion Go 2 only managed 65 fps to Asus’ 77. That’s an 18% improvement. And in the Cyberpunk 2077 benchmark, the Ally X beats the Legion Go 2 44 fps to 37 fps – another 19% gap.
Even when unplugging the Xbox Ally X, which automatically sets it to a 17W performance mode, I was able to get a solid 30 fps at high settings in Cyberpunk 2077 throughout my battery rundown test, only really dropping when entering Dogtown. The Xbox Ally X isn’t going to be as powerful as a gaming console that you need to plug in and connect to your TV – and expecting otherwise out of a portable device like this would be silly. However, with how well it plays even demanding games like Cyberpunk without making them look muddy makes the Xbox Ally X the handheld to beat right now."
Source: https://www.ign.com/articles/asus-rog-xbox-ally-x-review