Asus ROG Swift PG43UQ with 43.4″ VA Panel, 4K Resolution and 144Hz Using DSC

I wanted to make a separate thread for this monitor (the earlier edition was the XG438Q model. Or XG438). I think many people are looking for a 40-43inch PC monitor, and this is the 2020 offering from Asus this year. This ticks a lot of boxes for me in the spec - but needs reviews before I commit. It's targeted for launch in H1 2020, so probably Q3 2020. No it doesn't have HDMI 2.1. And there's no word yet on whether this has RGB or BGR subpixel layout, like the earlier XG438Q. Hence I'm a bit skeptical. Specification: 43.4″ sized VA technology panel with 3840 x 2160 resolution. 144Hz refresh rate and uses Display Stream Compression (DSC) to allow for support of 4K @ 144Hz over a single DisplayPort 1.4 connection. Adaptive-sync support for variable refresh rates from both NVIDIA and AMD systems, including NVIDIA G-sync Compatible certification. VESA DisplayHDR 1000 scheme including a 1000 cd/m2 peak brightness. This should also therefore include local dimming support (edge lit almost certainly), a wide >90% DCI-P3 colour gamut and 10-bit colour depth support. 2x DisplayPort 1.4, 2x HDMI 2.0 Full spec from Asus: https://www.asus.com/Monitors/ROG-Swift-PG43UQ/specifications/