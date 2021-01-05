ASUS ROG Swift PG27UQ PWM Fan cooling mod

Hello!
I am new to the forum (joining) and this is my first post but I have spent many a time reading the threads on this forum before (a lurker). Recently I posted a fan mod I did for this monitor on reddit and thought some you might be interested!
If anyone has any experience of this monitor they will know the thing might be good for gaming but it sounds like a jet engine and has multiple issues with the fans. I added in a temperature controlled PWM fan controller and now it almost silent!
Check it out here if you interested - Make the pg27uq the quality monitor it is meant to be (PWM quiet fan mod)
