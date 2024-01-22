Asus Rog Swift 38" PG38UQ 4k 144hz IPS - experiences & alternative panel users?

This monitor strikes a sweet spot to me in being large enough for normal 100% text scaling while also having 144hz for gaming.
43" (or even 40") is too much head movement and 32" 4K monitors a bit too small for 100% text scaling (imho).
However it appears that Asus is the only user of the panel for this monitor dimension. I've not found any other manufacturers, ideally "discount brands" using this same 38" 3840x2160 144hz panel so far.
The PG38UQ is quite expensive however compared to 43" or 32" 4K monitors.
43" (or even 40") is too much head movement and 32" 4K monitors a bit too small for 100% text scaling (imho).
However it appears that Asus is the only user of the panel for this monitor dimension. I've not found any other manufacturers, ideally "discount brands" using this same 38" 3840x2160 144hz panel so far.
The PG38UQ is quite expensive however compared to 43" or 32" 4K monitors.