ASUS ROG STRIX z370-i and 64Gb RAM?

ASUS's website shows that this motherboard only supports up to 32 Gb of RAM. However, since the memory controller is on the CPU, would it be possible to run 2x32Gb DIMMs on this board for a total of 64Gb with an i7-9700K? I know the STRIX z390-i shows that it can support 64Gb of RAM, but, if I remember correctly, it only listed a capacity of 32Gb when it was first released.



I'm running ANSYS finite element software on this system, and I want to use an in-core solver to avoid disk I/O, so RAM is king.