Asus ROG Strix X570-e and 128GB RAM

D

dazagrt

n00b
Joined
Nov 13, 2020
Messages
2
Hi guys, I'm from OCAU and wondering if you guys had any ideas on this?

I run a ASUS ROG Strix X570-E motherboard and 128GB (4x32GB) of G.Skill 3600 RAM with a Ryzen 9 - 3950X. The problem I get, is that it wants to run at 3200 not its spec of 3600Mhz.
I have tried everything and 3200MHz is as high as this 3600 kit will go.
Any ideas?

https://rog.asus.com/au/Motherboards/ROG-Strix/ROG-Strix-X570-E-Gaming-Model/
https://www.gskill.com/specification/165/184/1601285413/F4-3600C16Q-128GVK-Specification
https://www.amd.com/en/products/cpu/amd-ryzen-9-3950x
 

Q

Questionable

n00b
Joined
Nov 22, 2020
Messages
2
I believe this is normal behavior when going for 4x dualrank, it just gets too straining on the memory controller.
XMP only works for 2x dual or 4x single, beyond that you will have to rely on manually raising the voltage
 
