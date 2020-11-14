Asus ROG Strix X570-e and 128GB RAM

Hi guys, I'm from OCAU and wondering if you guys had any ideas on this?I run a ASUS ROG Strix X570-E motherboard and 128GB (4x32GB) of G.Skill 3600 RAM with a Ryzen 9 - 3950X. The problem I get, is that it wants to run at 3200 not its spec of 3600Mhz.I have tried everything and 3200MHz is as high as this 3600 kit will go.Any ideas?