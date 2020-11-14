Asus ROG Strix X570-e and 128GB RAM

Hi guys, I'm from OCAU and wondering if you guys had any ideas on this?
I run a ASUS ROG Strix X570-E motherboard and 128GB (4x32GB) of G.Skill 3600 RAM with a Ryzen 9 - 3950X. The problem I get, is that it wants to run at 3200 not its spec of 3600Mhz.
I have tried everything and 3200MHz is as high as this 3600 kit will go.
Any ideas?
https://rog.asus.com/au/Motherboards/ROG-Strix/ROG-Strix-X570-E-Gaming-Model/
https://www.gskill.com/specification/165/184/1601285413/F4-3600C16Q-128GVK-Specification
https://www.amd.com/en/products/cpu/amd-ryzen-9-3950x
