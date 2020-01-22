Asus ROG Strix X299-E Gaming II Review: Adding Polish for 10th Gen Core

Are you buying a 10th gen Core? This could be the mainboard for you! "Besides the vertical M.2, this board shares similar gripes with our previously reviewed X399 Zenith Extreme Alpha. With the beefier VRM heatsink, removing DIMMs from the system can be problematic and the top side of the board continues to be a pain for installation. Other than that, angled headers on the right side of the board, clearly labeled connectors, and independently removable M.2 covers make this a very straight forward installation." https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/asus-rog-strix-x299-e-gaming-ii-motherboard