ASUS ROG STRIX TRX40-E Gaming – 960A of power!

Discussion started by erek, Dec 24, 2019 at 2:30 PM.

    erek

    erek

    3,788
    Dec 19, 2005
    960 Amps of power draw is quite a bit!

    "With that said, ASUS delivers a solid overall bundle that displayed excellent stability, a functionally useful OLED screen, and an overall set of features that addresses most realistic use cases.

    £500 isn’t cheap even by TRX40 motherboard standards, and there’s a lot of competition between the big four vendors in this segment of the market. But we feel that the ASUS ROG STRIX TRX40-E Gaming is a solid choice that offers strong overall balance for users jumping onto the new Threadripper 3000-based platform."

    https://www.kitguru.net/components/.../asus-rog-strix-trx40-e-gaming-960a-of-power/
     
    clockdogg

    clockdogg

    960
    Dec 12, 2007
    960 Amps? 960 Amps Sterling. Or 300 American Watts. Another victim of Brexit deflation. ;-)
     
    Mega6

    Mega6

    2,394
    Aug 13, 2017
    ok let's get real. 16 60A Infineon power stages. So the logic is 16 * 60 = 960a.

    Truth is, it will never happen an not even come close.

    a TRX40 Taichi (ATX) has16 Power Phase Design, 90A so by that flawed reasoning.. 1440 amps.

    It's marketing BS. Your Motherboard Traces and the Chip will burn out way before.

    For example:

    3970x will draw about 600w max.
    Taking 1.5v max (over the top)

    W = V * A

    600w = 1.5v * A

    A = 600w / 1.5a

    A = 400 amps MAX fora 3970x

    So plug in maybe a 3990.

    we have a 3970x with 32 cores. A 3990x is double so 800a. Maybe?
    The 3990 will more than likely have a reduced power envelope to encompass the additional per-core heat.
     
    erek

    erek

    3,788
    Dec 19, 2005
    Hehe
     
