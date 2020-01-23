ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti $999.99

Discussion in '[H]ot|DEALS' started by mazeroth, Jan 23, 2020

    mazeroth

    Taken from Slickdeals:

    https://www.newegg.com/asus-geforce-rtx-2080-ti-rog-strix-rtx2080ti-11g-gaming/p/N82E16814126080


    Also, this following paragraph was taken from directly from Slickdeals:


    Mind you this version of the Asus Rog Strix 2080TI has the gimped Nvidia 300 chip which only has 280W power limit and can not be bios flashed to allow higher power limit. Thus it will throttle and won't boost as high as the cards with the 300A chip. It has an amazing cooler and I would buy this over the Evga Black and other non OC cards but still. If you waited this long you might as well wait for the RTX 3080, worst case scenario 2080TIs would get cheaper both new and used.

    Here is a link to see which cards have the better,unlocked 300A chips and what the power limit is set to.
    https://www.overclock.net/forum/69-nvidia/1706276-official-nvidia-rtx-2080-ti-owner-s-club.html
     
    5150Joker

    Pretty good deal and the 280W limit won't mean much. Mine's (strix 2080ti OC edition w/the 300A chip) unlocked to 1000W and it doesn't really do a whole lot for the card because of voltage limitations: https://gyazo.com/db4241d9d1861afd9825bf2ca711644a

    As long as it has Samsung memory like all the recent batches, that will make the biggest difference. I found that I can get passed some bottlenecks in the 2080 Ti when I push my memory above +500.
     
    Nirad9er

    Still way overpriced at $1000. Should have been $700 since release. Nvidia Greed.
     
    CruisD64

    Man. I still can't warp my head around why these are so expensive. Even though $999 is better than $1300, it's still too much I think.
     
    Revenant_Knight

    Because Vega was a bust and Big Navi is still a rumor.
     
