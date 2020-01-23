ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti $999.99

Taken from Slickdeals: https://www.newegg.com/asus-geforce-rtx-2080-ti-rog-strix-rtx2080ti-11g-gaming/p/N82E16814126080 Also, this following paragraph was taken from directly from Slickdeals: Mind you this version of the Asus Rog Strix 2080TI has the gimped Nvidia 300 chip which only has 280W power limit and can not be bios flashed to allow higher power limit. Thus it will throttle and won't boost as high as the cards with the 300A chip. It has an amazing cooler and I would buy this over the Evga Black and other non OC cards but still. If you waited this long you might as well wait for the RTX 3080, worst case scenario 2080TIs would get cheaper both new and used. Here is a link to see which cards have the better,unlocked 300A chips and what the power limit is set to. https://www.overclock.net/forum/69-nvidia/1706276-official-nvidia-rtx-2080-ti-owner-s-club.html