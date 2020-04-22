ASUS ROG Strix-E in use for one week, now shuts down and system won't restart

Has anyone else had this problem with an ASUS board?



This morning, I was using my system when it suddenly shut down. Twice I pressed the power button and the system booted up to Windows, only to shut down within a minute or two. After that, all I get when I press the power button is the fans spin for maybe 2 seconds and then they stop. I've done that a half-dozen times. I've turned off the PSU, waited until the RBG lights on the motherboard go out, then turn on the PSU, and then press the power button. System still won't start.



When i first installed this board, a week ago, it would intermittently not boot up or hang on the ROG splash screen. But that was a week ago and it has been trouble-free since then. Until now.



I'm running BIOS 1.408 and the 19.30 version of the chipset drivers. Other drivers are the latest available from the ASUS website. The video card is the same one I was using before I upgraded the system, because I haven't decided on a vid card upgrade yet.