I can't speak from experience, but throwing two cents in to try to be helpful:

The article did state that such high power consumption could be due to the BIOS, which could later be revised to limit the power consumption, and you can adjust settings like a vCore offset to help with this as well. If you're not overclocking or pushing the system to its limits, I wouldn't worry about this at all.

Also... Do you already have the CPU? If not, why get a K version if not overclocking? Get the non-K version and save some cash unless you're getting a killer deal on the K.