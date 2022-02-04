Asus ROG Strix 3090 (non-oc version) - Stats & Temps

KrazeyKami
n00b
- Joined
- Dec 31, 2010
- Messages
- 61
Hi all,
Just to create a reference thread for those who need it with regards to temperatures / 3DMark scores:
Specs:
CPU is not overclocked;
GPU is overclocked: +175 Mhz GPU / +250 Mhz Memory / 137% TDP
Idle temperatures:
CPU Tdie: 44.5c
CPU Die avg: 35.7c
Asus Chipset: 58.5c
GPU: 25c
Hot Spot: 32c
Memory Junction (VRAM): 32c
VRM: 29c
Stress / Load (Non-OC):
CPU Tdie: <not measured>
CPU Die avg: <not measured>
Asus Chipset: <not measured>
GPU: 56.1c
Hot Spot: 66.2c
Memory Junction (VRAM): 66c
VRM: 48c
Stress / Load (OC):
CPU Tdie: 74.5c
CPU Die avg: 79c
Asus Chipset: 59.5c
GPU: 60.4c
Hot Spot: 70.6c
Memory Junction (VRAM): 66c
VRM: 48c
3DMark scores (OC):
TimeSpy: Overall: 19538 GFX: 21431 CPU: 13023 - https://www.3dmark.com/spy/26080542
TimeSpy Extreme: Overall: 10647 GFX: 11060 CPU: 8789 - https://www.3dmark.com/spy/26078840
Port Royal: Overall: 14494 GFX: 14949 - https://www.3dmark.com/pr/1430299
Hope this helps someone that (like me) is looking for Asus ROG Strix 3090 (non-oc variant) statistics.
Kami.
Just to create a reference thread for those who need it with regards to temperatures / 3DMark scores:
Specs:
- Case: Cooler Master C700P
- Mobo: Asus Crosshair VIII Formula
- Mem: 128 GB Kingston KHX3200C16D4/32GX
- CPU: AMD x5950
- Cooling: Kraken NTZ Z73 AIO top-mounted:
- 3x120 mm fan (stock) pull (outbound)
- 2x Noctua NF-14A PWM push (outbound)
- Cooling: Kraken NTZ Z73 AIO top-mounted:
- GPU: Asus ROG Strix 3090 non-OC variant
- Cooling: AlphaCool Eiswolf 2 AIO 360mm front-mounted:
- repadded with Gelid Extreme Thermal pads & Grizzly Kryonaut paste
- Modified graphite backplate with stock Asus heatsink (sawed in half), stuck to it using AlphaCool adhesive padding + 3x Alphacool Aurora Rise 120 mm RGB fan (reused from radiator).
- Radiator:
- Replaced 3x AlphaCool Aurora Rise 120 mm push intake front /w 3x Noctua NF-14A PWM push intake front
- 3x Noctua NF-12 PWM pull
- Cooling: AlphaCool Eiswolf 2 AIO 360mm front-mounted:
- Casefans:
- 2x Noctua NF-14A PWM - bottom intake
- 1x Noctua NF-14A PWM - backside outtake
- 2x Noctua NF-12x25 PWM - Asus mobo chipset / NVMe cooling
CPU is not overclocked;
GPU is overclocked: +175 Mhz GPU / +250 Mhz Memory / 137% TDP
Idle temperatures:
CPU Tdie: 44.5c
CPU Die avg: 35.7c
Asus Chipset: 58.5c
GPU: 25c
Hot Spot: 32c
Memory Junction (VRAM): 32c
VRM: 29c
Stress / Load (Non-OC):
CPU Tdie: <not measured>
CPU Die avg: <not measured>
Asus Chipset: <not measured>
GPU: 56.1c
Hot Spot: 66.2c
Memory Junction (VRAM): 66c
VRM: 48c
Stress / Load (OC):
CPU Tdie: 74.5c
CPU Die avg: 79c
Asus Chipset: 59.5c
GPU: 60.4c
Hot Spot: 70.6c
Memory Junction (VRAM): 66c
VRM: 48c
3DMark scores (OC):
TimeSpy: Overall: 19538 GFX: 21431 CPU: 13023 - https://www.3dmark.com/spy/26080542
TimeSpy Extreme: Overall: 10647 GFX: 11060 CPU: 8789 - https://www.3dmark.com/spy/26078840
Port Royal: Overall: 14494 GFX: 14949 - https://www.3dmark.com/pr/1430299
Hope this helps someone that (like me) is looking for Asus ROG Strix 3090 (non-oc variant) statistics.
Kami.