Thanks Kyle for the Awesome! In depth review. Thanks also for the tips involving vram frequency vs power and relation to GPU clock.



I've never exaggerated or lied about the results I've gotten but it sounds like with a little more tuning I might get more from my Strix. Presently afterburner has shown me at 6003mhz/1987-2025mhz-fluctuating like you experienced/50 to ~60c/100% power. I've got a feeling that with a little more tuning I might also get a something stable in the 2000-2025 range.



Presently I just kind of threw +60 for the GPU(I've noticed with my TI and 1080 just giving a small number will often enable the boost to go over 2000mhz to whatever amount it can but stock won't usually) and +499(dialed back here until stable) Vram. Still using 70% for the fan. Its audible but not obscene like the 100%. As other reviews of these hybrid have stated, it seems a little compromise was given to the air cooling to allow the liquid.



Seriously awesome review. Learned a lot.



I forgot to add that I'm using the 378.92 driver. Ever since CU and the newer drivers my 4k displays aren't allowed the color depths they actually have.