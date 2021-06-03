Asus Rog Maximus XIII Hero No Room for a "PCIEX" card

Hello,



I am building a WS with an Asus Rog Maximus XIII Hero Mobo...



When I install an ASUS DUAL-GTX1660TI-O6G-EVO card to the first PCI connector: PCIEx16_1



The small PCIEX1 connector is buried under the GPU card!



The second PCI connector: PCIEx16_2 would work but then the manual says that use the PCIEx16_1 slot is assigned for installing a single GPU card...

So I lose the small PCIE slot. I have a 'UAD-2 SOLO PCIE' card that I need to install...



So how am I going to do that? I wish I could use PCIEx16_2 instead.



Any idea how to solve this problem?