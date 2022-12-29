ASUS ROG FLOW - Interesting Included in the box

Viper16

Digging around the ASUS ROG Laptop on a FLOW and saw something interesting:

https://rog.asus.com/us/laptops/rog-flow/rog-flow-z13-2022-series/spec/

Looking at the lowest cost unit $1099.99...states that it comes with the $799.99 XG MOBILE UNIT.

Any merit to this and try and order it and argue?

1672331134138.png



EDIT: NVM - I think its just for the one laptop model...as the part number has a -B which might be for a BUNDLE.
 
