Asus ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme + Arctic Liquid Freezer III - compatible?

If there is anyone who is using an Asus X670E Extreme mobo + Arctic Liquid Freezer III (3), I'd appreciate your experiences. I'm trying to sort out once and for all if there is a compatibility issue with this hardware or not. Now, Arctic themselves mentions a potential compatibility issue mounting the LF3 the correct way (with included offset, slightly lower on the board for better performance) - pic related

1713728800104.png


However they are incorrect that what is directly below is not a M.2 slot heatsink cover , but rather the heatsink with the LiveDash OLED so removing it is not desirable/possible. Now, some users on other sites have mentioned that in fact that, despite it being close , the LF3 works just fine and temps are good installed as promised. One user gave another picture added below, whereas it can be seen that despite nearly touching the top of the LiveDashOLED heatsink, it seems to work fine according to their temperatures expected etc. There were other users who also first replied that it was posible to take off the plastic fascia with 5 screws to get more room and posted a picture of easy clearance after doing so, but then (without giving a reason) recanted that so I am not sure what was going on there

At this point, I'm trying to find out if anyone has used this particular motherboard, the Asus X670E Extreme (the Hero, Gene etc... do not have this potential issue) and use the correct mounting (by default, the bracket installs it with an offset downward) for the Arctic LF3 and have it work with decent cooling preferably on a 7950X3D, 7950X, 7800X3D or similar high performance CPU . I'm also curious if there are any who used the ThermalGrizzly offset mounting kit or similar instead of the official brackets. Anyone experienced with this mobo+ CPU combo? I'm worried I'll have to just try and return or swap it for some other cooler which is frustrating if that's the case, but if it works that would be ideal. Good to know either way.
 

I'm betting that Arctic is going to release a version 2 of the Freezer 3 at some point. Not that it really helps you much now, but it sounds like some optimizations can be made to improve mounting as well as compatibility across a few mobos.
 
I have confirmed that the "standard" install is either possibly obstructed or works but is "too close" to call, therefore I decided to use alternative mounting by inverting the CPU block so that the tubing faces the top of the board, rather than the bottom. Doing so, it fits with room to spare even given the heatsinks at the top of the socket! Apparently provided you keep the AM5 mounting brackets as intended, the offset should be retained no matter which way the cooling block is facing. I should mention however that the Arctic AM5 install process however can be a pain, given the leaf spring and screws on the pump block itself are too short, so its hard to get them to bite into the threaded socket on the mounting clips. Some users suggest alternative install methods such as screwing the mounting clips to the block first, and then lowering it onto the thermal-paste equipped heatspreader before finally screwing down the 4 screws through the spacers into the backplate.

Just wanted to give an update that physically however it WILL fit, with a modified direction that from my research should not negatively affect the performance of the CPU block or change its offset. What can change however (aside from aesthetics like the Arctic logo being upsidedown) is the VRM snap on fan may be oriented different so that could affect cooling, but its a secondary or tertiary element at best and most AIOs do not have a downward facing fan on the pump block
 
