Asus ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme + Arctic Liquid Freezer III - compatible?

If there is anyone who is using an Asus X670E Extreme mobo + Arctic Liquid Freezer III (3), I'd appreciate your experiences. I'm trying to sort out once and for all if there is a compatibility issue with this hardware or not. Now, Arctic themselves mentions a potential compatibility issue mounting the LF3 the correct way (with included offset, slightly lower on the board for better performance) - pic relatedHowever they are incorrect that what is directly below is not a M.2 slot heatsink cover , but rather the heatsink with the LiveDash OLED so removing it is not desirable/possible. Now, some users on other sites have mentioned that in fact that, despite it being close , the LF3 works just fine and temps are good installed as promised. One user gave another picture added below, whereas it can be seen that despite nearly touching the top of the LiveDashOLED heatsink, it seems to work fine according to their temperatures expected etc. There were other users who also first replied that it was posible to take off the plastic fascia with 5 screws to get more room and posted a picture of easy clearance after doing so, but then (without giving a reason) recanted that so I am not sure what was going on thereAt this point, I'm trying to find out if anyone has used this particular motherboard, the Asus X670E Extreme (the Hero, Gene etc... do not have this potential issue) and use the correct mounting (by default, the bracket installs it with an offset downward) for the Arctic LF3 and have it work with decent cooling preferably on a 7950X3D, 7950X, 7800X3D or similar high performance CPU . I'm also curious if there are any who used the ThermalGrizzly offset mounting kit or similar instead of the official brackets. Anyone experienced with this mobo+ CPU combo? I'm worried I'll have to just try and return or swap it for some other cooler which is frustrating if that's the case, but if it works that would be ideal. Good to know either way.