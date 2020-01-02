ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Hero not booting error code 90

Discussion in 'Motherboards' started by ChronoDetector, Nov 25, 2019.

    ChronoDetector

    I just bought several new PC parts to replace my previous PC which I recently sold to a friend. However, I'm having trouble to get my PC to boot and I'm trying to diagnose the problem first before I submit a RMA claim.

    I was able to get the motherboard to boot and install Windows. Whole I was using the PC for a fair bit, the monitor lost signal and I had to restart the computer and was unable to get it to boot again, with the debug code 90. I tried using a different video card but same result.

    Any ideas what went wrong?

    My specs are below

    Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Hero
    AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
    G. SKILL DDR4 Trident Neo 3600Mhz
    Asus TUF 5700 Xt Radeon
    Thermaltake 850 watt PSU
     
    Denpepe

    Double check to see if everything is plugged in correctly still, try a clear CMOS
     
    ChronoDetector

    Already cleared the CMOS same result unfortunately.
     
    Zepher

    you using an NVME drive? maybe it failed.
     
    thesmokingman

    Oh the infamous error code 90 on CH boards. New board btw? Long story short last gen CH had a bug where it bricked on its own.

     
    ChronoDetector

    I tried removing the Ssd drive and same result, motherboard will not post, I've tried clearing the CMOS but no avail. Not sure what is going on, I've moved the RAM sticks to different slots and tried them one by one, still nothing with the same 90 error code.
     
    thesmokingman

    Your MB may be bricked. Check the thread I linked.
     
    magoo

    I have the C8H non-wifi board myself.
    When I got it I had no issues. Finally it runs like a dream.
    I have a 3700X and 32 GB of 3600 Ram.

    My only mistake with this board was upgrading the BIOS.....I flashed it to 1001 when it first was released and the flash bricked a SSD.
    (I used the EZ Flash method with a USB drive)
    Fortunately I figured out the drive was dead.
    I then reflashed the BIOS to 1105 (the latest), reloaded W10 and have had no issues.

    I'd try upgrading the BIOS if you are able.
     
    ChronoDetector

    Had to RMA my board and not to mention, while running the board with my CPU, it killed the CPU as well, not sure how that happened.

    While I first booted the board successfully, it kept prompting me to go into the BIOS to monitor the CPU fan, or whatever that was. I did, the temps were fine and I had to disable the CPU monitor warning, or whatever that did in order to get past the POST screen. Not sure if that had something to do with the board bricking itself.

    I had to buy a Gigabyte Aorus Master motherboard to see if the CPU was working, it wasn't, luckily I was able to get the CPU replaced free of charge because I purchased it within the same week. Now running the 3900x on my Gigabyte board with no issues. Will get my ASUS board from RMA back tomorrow, will most likely sell it.

    So far ASUS is nothing but disappointing, should have learnt when I bought a X399 Zenith Extreme and it was nothing but trouble. Even the ASUS TUF 5700 XT I have right now is a complete POS due to its crashing and freezing which is hindering my experience with my new PC rig.
     
    kamikazi

    I have the Hero 8 and I believe if I were to do it again, I'd go with the Aorus Master. I was 50-50 when I bought and went Asus because I've got an Asus P68 board that served me well.
     
    Xero717

    Same boat as you, if given the chance to do it over again, I would go with the Gigabyte board.

    I had problems with my system crashing when entering and leaving sleep for 3 months. Turned out I had to manually set the VTTDDR even at stock 2133mhz before it would stop crashing, drove me nuts. I've had some amazing ASUS boards in the past, my Rampage II with 920 was a blissful dream of stability, but those days are long gone.

    While my current setup is churning along just fine now, I won't buy another ASUS board for a while. They've become lazy from being on top and their auto voltages need some help, as seen with the latest C8H bios.
     
    iDShaDoW

    Interesting, my buddy had a similar issue with his ASUS ROG Strix X370. It had been working solidly, then he went out of town for Thanksgiving, came back, and it wouldn't boot up. He leaves his computer off majority of the time.

    He ended up swapping the GPU down to different PCIe slot and it worked. But then it started acting up again so he's going to RMA after went to MicroCenter and grabbed him an X470. No clue what BIOS he was running - he doesn't really flash to the newer BIOS' at all.

    *knock on wood* My Strix X370, Strix X470, and now CH8 work flawlessly (minus the 1105 BIOS causing issues with my PCIe sound card).

    The new 1201 BIOS works great and I've managed to get my RAM to run at 3800 CL16 with 1900 fclk.

    I had a Gigabyte with the 1st gen i7 which ran well. The BIOS back then was dogshit though and customer support wasn't very responsive. I've read a lot of people praising their more recent boards/BIOS though.
     
    pp1861

    I'm having exactly the same problem Chronodetector... I'm going to buy a new mob for testing if the cpu is working or not...
     
