ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Hero not booting error code 90

Had to RMA my board and not to mention, while running the board with my CPU, it killed the CPU as well, not sure how that happened.



While I first booted the board successfully, it kept prompting me to go into the BIOS to monitor the CPU fan, or whatever that was. I did, the temps were fine and I had to disable the CPU monitor warning, or whatever that did in order to get past the POST screen. Not sure if that had something to do with the board bricking itself.



I had to buy a Gigabyte Aorus Master motherboard to see if the CPU was working, it wasn't, luckily I was able to get the CPU replaced free of charge because I purchased it within the same week. Now running the 3900x on my Gigabyte board with no issues. Will get my ASUS board from RMA back tomorrow, will most likely sell it.



So far ASUS is nothing but disappointing, should have learnt when I bought a X399 Zenith Extreme and it was nothing but trouble. Even the ASUS TUF 5700 XT I have right now is a complete POS due to its crashing and freezing which is hindering my experience with my new PC rig.

Click to expand...