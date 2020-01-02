ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Hero not booting error code 90

I just bought several new PC parts to replace my previous PC which I recently sold to a friend. However, I'm having trouble to get my PC to boot and I'm trying to diagnose the problem first before I submit a RMA claim. I was able to get the motherboard to boot and install Windows. Whole I was using the PC for a fair bit, the monitor lost signal and I had to restart the computer and was unable to get it to boot again, with the debug code 90. I tried using a different video card but same result. Any ideas what went wrong? My specs are below Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Hero AMD Ryzen 9 3900X G. SKILL DDR4 Trident Neo 3600Mhz Asus TUF 5700 Xt Radeon Thermaltake 850 watt PSU