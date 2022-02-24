ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Hero newest BIOS (ver. 4004). How's it working for everyone using this mobo

Hi all. So there has already been talk of ASUS releasing a BIOS for the Crosshair VIII Hero, Hero Wi-Fi and Dark Hero on the 4002 BIOS which uses the AGESA 1.2.0.6b version. Well, ASUS just made it a non-BETA BIOS at ver. 4004. Here's the notes on it:



ROG CROSSHAIR VIII HERO BIOS 4004

"1. Update AMD AM4 AGESA V2 PI 1.2.0.6b

2. Improve system performance and stability



I'm running a Crosshair VIII Hero non Wi-Fi and have this BIOS downloaded. What I'm wondering is with AGESA 1.2.0.5 reported to have problems on many X570 mobos, how is this newest BIOS at 1.2.0.6b running for you? I'm still running BIOS ver. 3601 for the C8H with little to no issues and am thinking of going to 4004 soon. Thanks in advance for answers and advice. Out!