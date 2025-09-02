ASUS ROG Ally X Review

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,300
"Regarding the competition, the MSI Claw 8 is the one that will most likely steal the most sales from the Ally X, for good reason. If Windows software such as ROG Armoury Crate isn't that important for you, the Lunar Lake chip from Intel found in the MSI Claw 8 is fantastic. It's much more performant than the Z1 Extreme and has access to AI-based upscaling, while also being more efficient across the entire power profile range. The Claw 8 also features a fantastic screen, is very comfortable to hold, and boasts slightly better battery life than the ROG Ally X.
The MSI Claw A8, the first PC handheld powered by the Z2 Extreme, is another option, at least for gamers in Europe and China, as the device has yet to debut in other markets.
There's also the SteamOS version of the Lenovo Legion Go S powered by the Z1 Extreme, which is the main alternative to the ROG Ally X for those who want to play newer AAA games but prefer not to use Windows. Naturally, the Steam Deck LCD and OLED duo also offer a lot for your hard-earned cash and are excellent backlog killers. On the other hand, they aren't suited for newer AAA games, most of which struggle to reach playable frame rates on Valve's current aging handhelds.
Lastly, there's the original ROG Ally. It's probably the best "budget" Windows PC handheld option around. Only 16 GB of RAM doesn't do it any favors, but if you aren't interested in playing the latest and greatest (and super demanding) AAA games, the original ROG Ally is still a great purchase.
Now, while we definitely recommend getting the ROG Ally X, we do so with a big caveat in the form of the upcoming ROG Xbox Ally X powered by the Z2 Extreme. The Xbox Ally X is slated to arrive in a few months, and it should offer performance in line with the MSI Claw A8, while still lacking ML based upscaling. Add a similar price to the ROG Ally X and a reworked, handheld-friendly version of Windows that should behave well with controllers and stay the Xbox exclusive handheld for some time (likely until early 2026), and you get a compelling reason to wait a while and snag it once it releases.
However, if you don't want to wait and need a PC handheld now, the Z1 Extreme ROG Ally X, alongside the Lunar Lake MSI Claw 8, are the best options on the market."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/forums/threads/asus-rog-ally-x.339630/
The MSI Claw A8, the first PC handheld powered by the Z2 Extreme, is another option, at least for gamers in Europe and China, as the device has yet to debut in other markets.
There's also the SteamOS version of the Lenovo Legion Go S powered by the Z1 Extreme, which is the main alternative to the ROG Ally X for those who want to play newer AAA games but prefer not to use Windows. Naturally, the Steam Deck LCD and OLED duo also offer a lot for your hard-earned cash and are excellent backlog killers. On the other hand, they aren't suited for newer AAA games, most of which struggle to reach playable frame rates on Valve's current aging handhelds.
Lastly, there's the original ROG Ally. It's probably the best "budget" Windows PC handheld option around. Only 16 GB of RAM doesn't do it any favors, but if you aren't interested in playing the latest and greatest (and super demanding) AAA games, the original ROG Ally is still a great purchase.
Now, while we definitely recommend getting the ROG Ally X, we do so with a big caveat in the form of the upcoming ROG Xbox Ally X powered by the Z2 Extreme. The Xbox Ally X is slated to arrive in a few months, and it should offer performance in line with the MSI Claw A8, while still lacking ML based upscaling. Add a similar price to the ROG Ally X and a reworked, handheld-friendly version of Windows that should behave well with controllers and stay the Xbox exclusive handheld for some time (likely until early 2026), and you get a compelling reason to wait a while and snag it once it releases.
However, if you don't want to wait and need a PC handheld now, the Z1 Extreme ROG Ally X, alongside the Lunar Lake MSI Claw 8, are the best options on the market."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/forums/threads/asus-rog-ally-x.339630/